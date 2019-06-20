Drunk father twists infant daughter's limbs, slams on ground to kill her

crime

The accused was in an inebriated state when he picked his three-month-old daughter and twisted her limbs and then slammed her on to the ground, killing her

Representational image

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter in an inebriated state in Kolkata's Uriapara area. The accused identified as Raju allegedly slammed his daughter to death on to the ground on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accused had come home drunk around 10.30 am on Thursday and was caught in a heated argument with his wife Afsari. During the argument, their three-month-old daughter, Sultana, was playing on the bed. Amid the argument, Raju's attention suddenly shifted to his daughter. Before his wife could react, he picked the infant and started to twist her arms and legs. He then slammed his daughter on to the ground, killing her.

According to India Today, the infant was rushed to the emergency unit of a hospital by his wife, her mother-in-law and others. However, the child was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities. The police was later informed about the incident by neighbours and the accused was also thrashed by his neighbours. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed he was not happy with a female child.

