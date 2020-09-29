Dual celebration for the Kapoors! Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor ring in their special day together

Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture from the birthday lunch with mother Neetu Kapoor. It was also Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain's birthday. Her girl gang, including Tina Ambani, Haseena Jethmalani, Supriya Sule and Shweta Bachchan Nanda made it special. Riddhima posted a picture with Tara Sutaria who joined beau Aadar Jain's mother's big day celebration. Though social media was flooded with pictures from the bash, Alia Bhatt was conspicuous by her absence in the snapshots.

Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as she shared the picture of the birthday boy on her social media account. Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: "Happy Birthday 8," along with a sweet red heart beside it.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is currently in town to support her mother Neetu, celebrated the special day with the birthday boy. Sharing some pictures on social media, the proud sister of the popular actor made sure to share some glimpse from their celebration. The family seemed to spend some good time together. Isn't the picture adorable?

Well, apart from frame-worthy memories, Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture on social media, where Ranbir Kapoor is seen confused between two cakes. They do look tempting!

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir's father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year. Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Speaking about their professional commitments, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was supposed to arrive on September 11. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the film, just like many other Bollywood projects, has been postponed.

Alia then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, a trilogy, one of the most ambitious films of recent times. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, as of now. Another project is Karan Johar's Takht, which is said to hit the silver screen on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

