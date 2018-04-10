Dubai to launch digital vehicle number plates soon

This new technology will allow real-time communication with other drivers about traffic conditions or any accidents ahead





Car number plates will soon go digital in Dubai in a trial starting in May.

Vehicles will be fitted with smart plates with digital screens, GPS and transmitters and the new plates will be able to inform emergency services if a driver meets an accident, the BBC reported.

According to Sultan Abdullah al-Marzouqi, the head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the plates will make life easier for drivers in Dubai.

The new technology will allow real-time communication with other drivers about traffic conditions or any accidents ahead. It will also get easier to contact police and ambulance services if the vehicle is involved in a collision.

The number plates can also change to display an alert if the vehicle or digital plate is stolen, the report said.

Payment for fines, parking fees or renewing registration plates will be automatically deducted from users' accounts. Number plates can also be changed using the RTA's app or website.

The trial, which will end in November, will work out any potential technological glitches caused by Dubai's desert climate, said Al-Marzouqi.

The technology also allows the transport authorities to track drivers, raising potential issues surrounding privacy and information security.

The city is also planning high-speed Hyperloop pods to open by 2020 that would transport passengers to the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes, a distance of over 120km.

