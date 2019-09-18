The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan: I haven't been able to spend enough time with Maryam

One would assume that adulation rests easy on Dulquer Salmaan's shoulders — after all, he has witnessed it up-close since childhood, courtesy superstar father Mammootty, and gone on to amass a legion of fans of his own. But broach the subject of his immense popularity among women — he is one of the few stars to have a women's fan association, All Kerala Dulquer Salmaan Fans And Welfare Association — and he sheepishly grins, "The fans are sweet. They are there on the set, at events and even follow me to my car. But I do not think too much about it."

In the seven years since he burst on the scene, his love for acting has seen him dabble in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. After a tepid start in Bollywood with Karwaan (2018) last year, Salmaan is ready to follow it up with a mainstream offering, The Zoya Factor, opposite Sonam K Ahuja. "Sonam loves fashion, so she always has something to say about my outfits and how I should rock them, especially now, during promotions. Her comments are motivating and positive," he says, aware that he has to make a sartorial statement when around B-Town's resident fashionista.



A still from The Zoya Factor

Though the movie — based on Anuja Chauhan's book — is set in the world of cricket and sees him play the skipper, Salmaan admits he is not an avid follower of the sport. "But I catch up on the Indian Premier League. I am a Chennai Super Kings fan." Juggling thriving careers across four industries means he is left with little time for personal life. The actor, a father to two-and-a-half-year-old Maryam, says, "I will balance my South commitments with my Bollywood outings, but I want to work at my own pace. Dad always used to be busy with his commitments. So, I am actively trying to find that balance between work and home. Of late, I haven't been able to spend enough time with Maryam, who has just learnt to talk."

Also Read: The Zoya Factor: Five times Sonam Kapoor nailed the 'lucky charm' look in red

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates