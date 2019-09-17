The Zoya Factor: Five times Sonam Kapoor nailed the 'lucky charm' look in red

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are currently prepping up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama, The Zoya Factor. The duo is currently promoting the film on various platforms. From attending reality shows to hosting events, the Zoya Factor duo has done it all! For the unversed, the buzz is that the makers had also consulted an astrologer who advised them to postpone their trailer release date. After committing to various superstitions to following the 'lucky charm' colour red, Sonam has gone the extra mile for her upcoming release.

The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. It shares an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the captain of the Indian Cricket team who disagrees with the logic of luck and belives in dedication and hard work.

A sari to remember:

Sonam Kapoor, at a recent event, opted for a plain red sari, but what caught everyone's attention was her asymmetrical zipper full-sleeve blouse, which added a lot of drama to her basic sari. Sonam Kapoor's attire was loved by many fashionistas on social media.

Leather culottes, who thought about those?!

At one of the promotional events, Sonam Kapoor sported a chiffon shirt, which she paired with leather culottes, which had a wraparound drama added to it. Those thigh-high velvet boots stole the show for real! Her on-fleek eyeliner and a small clutch to complete the look made this one a perfect stylish outfit.

The backless is back:

Sonam Kapoor slayed this backless choli look on the sets of Dance India Dance, where she shared the stage with her Veere Di Wedding co-star and friend Kareena Kapoor. Ever since Sonam entered the screen, people couldn't stop looking at her trendy side.

The chic side:

Sonam donned an off-shoulder red gown, which had all sorts of flair and drapes to leave you enchanted. Her droopy sleeves played the role of a choker as well, and nailed the lucky charm look in every true sense!

The perfect red-gold combination:

Like many Bollywood celebs, Sonam Kapoor paid a visit to Andhericha Raja, to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. The actress opted for a red and golden Anarkali for the outing. This surely calls for the luck and charm she needs for the film, The Zoya Factor.

We wish all the best to the entire team of The Zoya Factor, a romantic drama starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan with Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. It's directed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to open on September 20, 2019.

