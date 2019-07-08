Duo threatens dentist with false case in Santacruz, extorts Rs 2 lakh

crime

The complaint mentions that in the last week of June a 40-year-old woman visited his clinic with a 20-year-old girl and accused him of making the latter's photo viral on social media

Representational picture

A 37-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested by the Khar police for threatening to frame a Santacruz-based dentist in a false case and extorting Rs 2 lakh from him.

According to the complainant, Vanita Pawar alias Megha Tashu alias Natasha Tashu first visited his clinic in December last year for a check-up. Then in January this year she messaged the doctor asking him if she could refer some patients to him. When he agreed, she sent a woman's picture. A couple of days later she sent pictures of more women and asked the doctor how they were. This got him suspicious and stopped responding to her messages.

The complaint mentions that in the last week of June a 40-year-old woman visited his clinic with a 20-year-old girl and accused him of making the latter's photo viral on social media. The woman threatened to file a police complaint if he didn't pay her R5,000. Some days later, a man visited his clinic and accused him of making his daughter's picture viral. He also extorted R50,000 from him. Pawar and her accomplice Mahesh Suryevanshi managed to extort R2 lakh from the dentist, the police said.

