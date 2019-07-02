Mumbai rains: Men extort money from stranded drivers to push vehicles out of water

mumbai-rains

A few men in Kings Circle and Matunga were spotted demanding money on the pretext of helping the stranded drivers to push their vehicles out of the water log area

Screengrab of the men pushing the vehicles stuck in water. Suraj OjhaCourtesy/

Heavy downpour on the fifth day of monsoon washed away the civic body's tall claims of no flooding this year. Most parts of Mumbai was waterlogged on Monday and the BMC used more than 100 pumps to flush out water from over 18 locations.

A total of 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC. Clogged nullahs due to heavy rainfall over the past five days are said to have caused waterlogging, particularly in areas that get flooded every year



King Circle is one of the area severely impacted due to the heavy showers. The roads are clogged and submerged due to which most of the vehicles are stranded in the middle of the road. Taking advantage of this situation, a few men are extorting money from people who are stuck in the area.

According to a resident of the area, "Due to heavy showers and waterlogging, the vehicles are stuck in the middle of the road. A few men in the area are helping stranded drivers to push their vehicles aside and once the vehicle is out of the water, they demand money in return." A similar incident was reported in Matunga, where people spotted a gang of men demanding Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for pushing the stranded vehicle to a hundred to three hundred meter away from the waterlogged area.

Although the monsoon has arrived late in Mumbai, it has left several parts of the city completely submerged under water. The BMC declared that in wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city. Watch the full video below

