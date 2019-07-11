Dutee Chand after gold: Pull me down, I will come back stronger

other-sports

Napoli (Italy): National record holder Dutee Chand became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event here.

Dutee, 23, clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish.

Running at lane No. 4, Dutee was the first one out of the eight athletes to blast off the starting blocks and she made most of it to fend off a late challenge from Del Ponte (11.33) of Switzerland.

Lisa KwaYie of Germany took the bronze in 11.39 seconds in the race run on Tuesday night.

The Odisha runner, whose national record stands at 11.24 seconds, thus became the first Indian to win a 100m gold in a global event.

She has now become only the second Indian sprinter to win a gold in a global event after Hima Das, who clinched the top spot in 400m in the World Junior Athletics Championships last year. After winning the race, Dutee tweeted: "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!" She further added: "With years of hard work and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli."

