Dwayne Bravo's dream is to meet Deepika Padukone again and chat with her

Deepika Padukone and Dwayne Bravo

West Indies cricketer, currently playing in the Indian Premier League-11 for Chennai, is a big fan of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Although Bravo has met Deepika, there is a dream he certainly wants to fulfill with her.

During a fun chat on his Chennai teammate Harbhajan Singh's web show, Bhajji Blast recently, Dwayne Bravo was asked about his favourite actress. "It's Deepika. I want to meet her again, but this time I want to have a chat with her. That will be a dream for me," he said.

The Caribbean star also related an interesting story when he first saw Deepika. "It was in 2006 when I first visited India with the West Indies during the Champions Trophy. I checked into a hotel and turned on my TV. I saw this ad in which a girl was endorsing this soap. I realised it was Deepika. From 2006 till now, she's still in my head," he added. Harbhajan then was quick to put Bravo in a spot. "You didn't find any Deepika in Trinidad?" he asked. "You can't find another Deepika," Bravo signed off with a laugh.

