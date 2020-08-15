E-commerce savant Dhruv venturing into entertainment sector

Indian landscape of fashion and e-commerce has changed drastically over the last decade, and leading the entire lot is Zest Melange. The enterprise is run by Dhruv Kakadia, who is nothing sort of savant when it comes to adapting market trend and perhaps creating them. From running an outlet to running a successful e-commerce company and now planning to enter the entertainment sector in association with break free meaningful media Pvt ltd.Dhruv is disciplined, firm and believes in quality.

Dhruv is an explorer, an art lover and an admirer of creativity. Whenever he visited the streets of Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, Berlin or Milan, he always noticed the feelings about fashion products. And he realized that the feelings towards the international brands were different from those towards the products available in the Indian Market. The reason being the quality of the product, the touch, the fabric, the feel, and the look which differed drastically from the products available in the Indian markets.

Talking about his journey Dhruv said, "Journey has been fulfilling and I am grateful for the success. I have come a long way and I think I have a long way to go. My philosophy is simple, work hard and brings the best out in you and others. I wanted to create a fashion brand that crafts excellence and preserves the finest quality, and I think I have managed to do so"

"I am a firm believer of Made In India, and my brand stands for it. I have resourced the best material available, gathered the best craftsman and created something with the essence of India feelings, climate and needs. I created a whole new fabric, without any use of polyester which is the base material for polythene and took it forward from there. I passionately believe in being natural in creating super-premium products without harming the ecosystem"

The geometric symbol of Zest Melange stands for discipline, firmness and quality. The company believe in moving upward, maintaining the pinnacle of excellence and serve the consumers with the best possible means.

Dhruv is a visionary with a penchant for being creative, innovative and magically interesting. Zest melange is his brainchild, which curates the best in the world and designs the finest experience. He knows that each individual is unique and desire to be exclusive, therefore, he not only believes in selling product but designs too.

Further adding, Dhruv said, "With changing landscape and ever-evolving fashion trends and market demand, we keep adapting and keep our quality high. I am a firm believer in our leader, Narendra Modi, so when called out for Made In India and Vocal For Local, I think I was the happiest. I started my e-commerce Zest Melange, the e-tailing fashion brand conceived and created to provide complete wardrobe solution to quality loving people of India, which is made by Indian"

Dhruv also has ambitious plans to enter the world of Entertainment along with Another Company Producer Shalini Shekhar out their first venture – a musical tribute to our prime minister and frontline workers, titled Naman Hai. Talking about the anthem song, Dhruv said, "I wanted to do my bit to acknowledge and honour the hard work of frontline workers during COVID-pandemic and our leader, Narendra Modi. The song is out and we're happy with the response"

Further adding Dhruv expressed his desire to venture his enterprise into entrainment segment. "I am planning something big; the anthem is just a heartfelt beginning.

"Entertainment sector is something I've had my eyes on for the longest. Fashion and entertainment is like a hand in glove," said Zest Melange Team ."One without other is colourless and classless. Plus there is a need for a platform or some sort of outlet, which create new opportunities for newcomers and talented people coming from rural areas".

