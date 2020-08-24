'E-passes for interstate and inter-district movement to continue', says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday clarified that the state government will stick to e-passes for interstate and inter-district movement, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the rural areas. He added that there will be a review after a fortnight.

Speaking to Times of India, the NCP leader said that he spoke to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and they decided to continue with the current restrictions in place. On Saturday, the HM took to Twitter to say that the state government is aware of the Centre's guidelines on inter- and intra-state movement of people and goods and would take a decision only after assessing the situation.

As per the discussions held with Hon'ble CM, the existing #MissionBeginAgain guidelines will be in effect in Maharashtra, till any further announcement. https://t.co/yMc7GSmORl — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 23, 2020

A day later, Deshmukh shared that after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the existing 'Mission Begin Again' guidelines would remain in effect in Maharashtra untill further announcements. However, the issue is more likely to be discussed at the state cabinet meeting which will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"In our situation, we cannot allow such free movement as the state is already leading in COVID-19 cases. There is a considerable rise in the rural areas, and unless there are restrictions on free movement, there may be a further increase," Deshmukh said.

Till a vaccine becomes available, increasing number of tests, health facilities and reducing costs of treatment while ensuring social distancing, washing hands and wearing of masks continue to be the best defence against the virus, reiterated the Hon’ble Chief Minister. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 23, 2020

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugarated a 800 bed jumbo COVID facility in Pune. After the inaugaration, Thackeray wrote on Twitter that increasing number of tests, health facilities and reducing costs of treatment along with wearing face mask and following social distancing is the best defence against the global pandemic.

