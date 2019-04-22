Earth Day 2019: From Narendra Modi to Kiran Bedi, Twitterati sends wishes

Published: Apr 22, 2019, 12:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On April 22, 1960, millions of people took to the streets to protest the negative impacts of 150 years of development and to show their love towards the environment

Earth Day 2019: From Narendra Modi to Kiran Bedi, Twitterati sends wishes
Representational image

Earth Day has become a global event with over 192 countries participating, as per earthday.org.

It was 49 years ago when US senator, Gaylord Nelson decided that it was important that the environment makes some space onto national news and on the minds of the people.

On April 22, 1960, millions of people took to the streets to protest the negative impacts of 150 years of development and to show their love towards the environment.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kiran Bedi, twitterati has sent wishes to celebrate the day.

Over the years, Earth has suffered a lot of damage in terms of deforestation, climate change, illegal poaching, pollution and pesticides and more. We may not be able to reverse the damage but let's make an effort to not add to the problems.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

national news

Elections 2019: BJP leader gets mobbed in Ghatkopar!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK