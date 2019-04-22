Earth Day 2019: From Narendra Modi to Kiran Bedi, Twitterati sends wishes

national

On April 22, 1960, millions of people took to the streets to protest the negative impacts of 150 years of development and to show their love towards the environment

Earth Day has become a global event with over 192 countries participating, as per earthday.org.

It was 49 years ago when US senator, Gaylord Nelson decided that it was important that the environment makes some space onto national news and on the minds of the people.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kiran Bedi, twitterati has sent wishes to celebrate the day.

Today on #EarthDay, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2019

This morning. It’s also #EarthDay today. Plant a tree on your birthdays /anniversaries..and more. pic.twitter.com/TeHknRCQuu — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 22, 2019

Let's celebrate this #EarthDay by joining hands together to protect our planet.#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/a7CYswmMQC — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 22, 2019

Sustainable development is the key to continuance of human existence. We in the name of development are abusing the natural resources at the rate greater than it can be replenished.



So let us all pledged to reduce, reuse & recycle the resources we have on this World #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/iTxXM0ZPLc — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 22, 2019

Today is International Mother #EarthDay. Let us pledge on this day to make every effort to take care of the flora and fauna we share space with on this planet — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2019

Not only today, treat every day like Earth Day. That's the only way to save our precious Earth for future generations. I urge you all to plant more trees and recycle for a better future.

This #EarthDay, take a pledge to respect & maintain everything we get from our mother Earth. pic.twitter.com/Bz5iMXoX07 — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 22, 2019

In nature, nothing exists alone



The unprecedented global environment destruction is directly linked to human activity.

If we do not act now, extinction may be humanity’s most enduring legacy.

On #EarthDay let's pledge to work together to protect endangered and threatened species pic.twitter.com/Lwr7MQnwTz — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) April 22, 2019

Over the years, Earth has suffered a lot of damage in terms of deforestation, climate change, illegal poaching, pollution and pesticides and more. We may not be able to reverse the damage but let's make an effort to not add to the problems.

