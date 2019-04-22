Earth Day: Richa Chadha promotes home gardening through a post on social media

bollywood

Today on World Earth Day, Richa Chadha took to social media with a video as a guide for those who wish to do their own bit for the environment

Richa Chadha has always tried to be socially and environmentally conscious. Today, the actress today on World Earth Day took to social media with a video as a guide for those who wish to do their own bit for the environment.

A few months back despite living in an apartment in a metropolis like Mumbai, Richa started to grow plants in her vertical garden, which she created in her house itself. Showing people ways that one can do this, she spread the message that everyone should do their bit for the earth.

She said in her post, "Today is World Earth Day! Last year I decided to start growing at least some of the food I ate... in case some of you're wondering how to maintain plants in an apartment, it's totally doable..."

It's a nice message for people who are interested in doing their bit for the environment, or for those who don't know much about how they can contribute.

On the work front, Richa has quite a few projects in her kitty, such as Shakeela, Ghoomketu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and Panga. The actress was last seen in Ishqeria, a romantic drama film also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Gurbani Judge.

