Richa Chadha writes the foreword for Handloom And Weaves Of India

Richa Chadha discusses plight of handloom weavers in coffee table book - Nidhi Jain's Handloom And Weaves Of India

Richa Chadha

In a bid to extend her support to India's traditional handloom weavers, Richa Chadha has written the foreword for a coffee table book that promotes the art. Apart from that, the actor has also spoken about the industry that's affected by the industrialisation of the clothing business, in a question-answer series. The series also features the likes of author Ina Puri, politician-actor Vani Tripathi, danseuse Kaushalya Reddy and artist Jayasri Burman.

Helmed by designer Nidhi Jain, the book, titled Handloom And Weaves Of India, aims to promote the work of the country's craftsmen. Chadha tells mid-day, "Different parts of India have unique weaving traditions. Beautiful hand-painted [designs] emerge from South India, while Banarasi weavers from the North create amazing designs. The book aims to rekindle the enthusiasm of the youth and drive them to explore our heritage."

