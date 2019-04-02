Richa Chadha's guide to deal with failures: Cry, sulk and move on

bollywood

After making her debut with Dibakar Banerjee's "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!", Richa Chadha found success in films like "Masaan" and "Gangs of Wasseypur" series

Richa Chadha/picture courtesy: Richa Chadha's Instagram handle

Richa Chadha does not mind showing her emotions. The actor insists that since her profession is volatile, she does not hide her failures and let them out by breaking down, sulking and picking herself again.

Along the way, Richa also encountered failures and she says that during such moments, she looks for comfort within herself or in people close to her, like her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal. "When things go wrong, I cry, I really get depressed, call Ali or don't talk to people. I don't fight my emotions. If I feel sad, I let myself be that. Why should I keep hiding it, lying about it and saying, 'I'll be positive'," Richa told PTI.

"I feel upset when someone writes something which isn't true about me. I cry, sulk, fight with everybody and the next day I'm fine!" she adds. The 32-year-old actor says it is not always about a false report or the reception to a film. Often, Richa feels heartbroken when she loses out on a potentially good project.

"Last year, I had auditioned for a really big Hollywood film and it didn't work out. Somebody else got the part and they did such a bad job that the film flopped. "Then I feel angry with the filmmaker that for your own film's sake you should have done a better job."

Richa says there have been times when she had to let go of a script because her character was poorly etched. "It has also happened with some films, you'll be surprised, that they were offered to me but the producer said something like 'Make Anuja Anuj.' The gender got shifted. I can't help in that at all.

"It's actually the opposite of what George Clooney had said that if you want a more gender-neutral and equal world, rewrite roles originally intended for men to be played by women."

