Eating fish reduces childhood asthma: Study

Those who followed the Mediterranean diet saw a significant reduction in their bronchial inflammation

Representational Image

Eating fish like salmon, trout and sardines can significantly reduce asthma symptoms in children, a study led by Australian researchers have found.

The results released on Monday were in line with a growing body of evidence that pointed to a healthy diet being a potential therapy for bronchial inflammation, Lead researcher Maria Papamichael at La Trobe University said.

"We already know that a diet high in fat, sugar and salt can influence the development and progression of asthma in children. Now we have evidence that it's also possible to manage asthma symptoms through healthy eating," Xinhua quoted the scientist as saying.

Of the 64 children with mild asthma who participated in the trial, half were told to follow a traditional Mediterranean diet -- high in plant-based foods and oily fish -- while the others followed their normal diets.

Those who followed the Mediterranean diet saw a significant reduction in their bronchial inflammation.

"Fatty fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory properties," Papamichael said.

