ED summons actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in Rose Valley case

Prosenjit Chatterjee

New Delhi: Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on July 19.

Chatterjee has been asked to appear before them to investigate whether any monetary transactions took place between him and Kundu.

The Rose Valley financial scandal is a major scam caused by the collapse of a ponzi scheme run by Rose Valley Group. The scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the Trinamool Congress.

Chatterjee, who has also worked in several Bollywood movies including 'Shanghai' with actors Imran Hashmi and Kalki, was seen sharing the dais with Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu at several Rose Valley events.

With inputs from ANI

