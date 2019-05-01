Eelections 2019: 15 troopers, driver killed in Maoist blast in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

national

Highly placed police officials informed mid-day online that the incident happened around 1.30 pm when the C-60 commandos were carrying out a routine combing. The level of causality is yet to be found out

Naxals have allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. Pic/Faizaan Khan

A major IED blast has rocked the red corridor of Gadchiroli area on May 1, when the state is celebrating its 59th Anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra

Confirming the incident, district Collector Shekar Singh said, "The incident happened in the jungle area near Lendhir village, Kurkheda Thesil, which is around 78 kilometers from the district headquarters."

Senior police officials and additional forces have been pressed to service along with ambulances.

IG Anti Naxal Operations Sharad Shelar said that the vehicle which was blown off was carrying QRT Quick Response Team Commandoes, Reinforcements have been sent to the spot and air support will follow shortly.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra Minister on Gadchiroli naxal attack: We suspect that 15 police jawaans and a driver have lost their lives in this incident. pic.twitter.com/M2NSkF1DoW — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

As per the latest updates, 15 C60 commandos and 1 civilian were killed in the blast.

PM Modi: Strongly condemn despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Salute all brave personnel.Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with bereaved families. Perpetrators of such violence will not be spared (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mbkyG7XZLA — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said that perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP. pic.twitter.com/5l6t0eShBe — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the Naxal attack and said that he is in touch with with DGP and Gadchiroli SP.

With additional inputs from Faizaan Khan

