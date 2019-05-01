Eelections 2019: 15 troopers, driver killed in Maoist blast in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Updated: May 01, 2019, 16:15 IST | Vinod Kumar Menon

Highly placed police officials informed mid-day online that the incident happened around 1.30 pm when the C-60 commandos were carrying out a routine combing. The level of causality is yet to be found out

Naxals have allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district. Pic/Faizaan Khan

A major IED blast has rocked the red corridor of Gadchiroli area on May 1, when the state is celebrating its 59th Anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra

Confirming the incident, district Collector Shekar Singh said, "The incident happened in the jungle area near Lendhir village, Kurkheda Thesil, which is around 78 kilometers from the district headquarters."

IED Pic/Faizaan Khan

Highly placed police officials informed mid-day online that the incident happened around 1.30 pm when the C-60 commandos were carrying out a routine combing.

Senior police officials and additional forces have been pressed to service along with ambulances.

Also Read: Gadchiroli blast: Rajnath Singh speaks to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

IG Anti Naxal Operations Sharad Shelar said that the vehicle which was blown off was carrying QRT Quick Response Team Commandoes, Reinforcements have been sent to the spot and air support will follow shortly.

As per the latest updates, 15 C60 commandos and 1 civilian were killed in the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said that perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the Naxal attack and said that he is in touch with with DGP and Gadchiroli SP.

With additional inputs from Faizaan Khan

