Gadchiroli blast: Rajnath Singh speaks to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Published: May 01, 2019, 15:52 IST | IANS

In a telephonic conversation with Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the ambush

Gadchiroli blast: Rajnath Singh speaks to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Rajnath Singh. Pic/Twitter Rajnath Singh

Soon after a blast triggered by Maoists claimed 16 lives in Gadchiroli on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured him of full Central assistance to the state.

At least 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a police driver were killed in Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district after a powerful explosion triggered by the Maoists blew up their vehicle.

In a telephonic conversation with Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the ambush.

"Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel," the Home Minister tweeted.

Rajnath Singh also said that the "supreme sacrifice" of the security personnel while serving the nation will not go in vain.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave police personnel. We are providing all the assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," read another tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rajnath singhdevendra fadnavisgadchirolinational news

Fire breaks out near Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bungalow Varsha!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK