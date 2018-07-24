Eight people fall ill after consuming sweets at religious gathering in Mathura

The people complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming rasgulla and were rushed to a community health centre in Govardhan, District Magistrate Sarvagyaram said

Representational Picture

At least eight people were today taken ill after consuming sweets, distributed as 'prasad' during a religious congregation in Radha Kund area, an official said. The people complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming rasgulla and were rushed to a community health centre in Govardhan, District Magistrate Sarvagyaram said.

Samples of the sweets have been sent to the laboratory for further investigation, he said.

