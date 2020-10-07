Eijaz Khan: I haven't come out of mental illness, it is an on-going process

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan talks about his mental illness, how there are times when he's scared of being alone and also scared of himself. Ahead of going inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actor made some revelations.

In an interview with Times of India, Khan stated, "I haven't come out of mental illness. It is an on-going process. There are times I am still scared of being alone and sometimes I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015 to 2017 have been the most difficult one."

He added, "But now, I know it is fine to seek therapy, it is ok to put your trust in someone else. It is very important that you expect the way it is. It is important to understand, I am like this and I am feeling this way. The more you try to run away from the fact that nothing has happened to you, the more you will suffer from anxiety issues."

He also revealed how people used to think he's speaking about his health issues for sympathy. He revealed, "If I get a chance I will talk. But unfortunately what happens is that whenever I talk I feel people should not think I am doing it for sympathy. Initially, people would not believe that there is anything like mental health, now mental health has become a hashtag because a lot of people have half knowledge about it."

He continued, "I will surely speak on the show if I get a chance but not at the cost of the show. I know this show is watched by kids, youngsters and elders who have passed on toxicity from generations to generations saying there is nothing like mental illness. If one life also changes because of me talking about it and if even father or mother tells their kid come let's sit and talk I think my job of spreading awareness will be done."

