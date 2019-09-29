Ek Chumma song teaser from Housefull 4 out now, don't miss it!

The trailer of Housefull 4 sparked tons of memes on social media, as it has become a staple with every new promo since the advent of social media. The scale of the fourth film of the franchise just got bigger as the makers travel 600 years back in time to give Hindi cinema its first reincarnation comedy. Unlike some of our previous historical sagas, the VFX of this Farhad Samji directorial doesn't appear to be gaudy.

And with Akshay Kumar returning to comedy after years, the man proves the funny bone in him is alive and kicking. The makers have now released the teaser of the first song, Ek Chumma, and the boys seem to be having a lot of fun and in the mood to romance their respective leading ladies. Shot in London, the locales complement the mood of the song well.

Have a look at the teaser right here:-

The full song drops tomorrow and let's see what it has in store for us. Housefull 4 is India's most expensive comedy of all time, over 75 crore have been spent only on the special effects and visuals. To make the scale look stunning and the canvas spectacular, Nadiadwala Grandson and Fox Star Studios have left no stone unturned. All set to release on October 25, fans have already predicted this comedy is going to be a blockbuster and Akshay Kumar's highest grosser till date. Will their prediction be proven right?

