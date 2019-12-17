Ek ka teen! Three bridges to replace one at Kalyan in March 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The much talked-about connectivity over the rail lines at Kalyan will be tripled by March 2020, when three bridges will replace one that was demolished. The replacements of Kalyan's Patri Pul, that was demolished a year ago, are now getting ready 700km away at Hyderabad. Most of the girders are ready for the three bridges. The cost of the road of which the three bridges are part, is Rs 778.11 crore. The 104-year-old Patri Pul (bridge), that was deemed unsafe in a report by IIT-B, was pulled down in November 2018. A parallel road bridge was built next to it in 2001.

'Traffic will be eased'

Member of Parliament from Kalyan, Dr Srikant Shinde, visited Global Steel Co, Hyderabad, where the open web girder for the new bridges is being constructed. "On speaking to officials, we found that the girder work is on fast track, and more than 50% of it has been completed. So till March 2020, Patri Pul should be open for public use," he said. "This will ease the traffic issue currently being faced on the Kalyan-Dombivli road. It is expected that the third Patri Pul will be ready by June 2020. It will completely ease the journey for commuters travelling between Kalyan east-west," he added.

MSRDC and CR building bridges

Central Railway Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the bridge is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in close co-ordination with CR. "The railways are supervising the entire construction and will be facilitating blocks as per requirement for early completion of the work," he said. The basic work of setting up a foundation is being carried out at the site. MSRDC officials said the work was on schedule and that once the girders are ready by mid-December, they will be transported to the site at Kalyan and then placed on the foundation.

