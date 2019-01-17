Ek Ladki ko Dekha To Aisa Laga song Gud Naal Ishq Mitha receives thumbs up from the audience

bollywood

Ishq Mitha is crooned by Navraj Hans and Harshdeep Kaur and features original music by Rockak Kohli. It has lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini

The recently released songs Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga title track and Ishq Mitha from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga are getting a great response, as the audience is loving it. Both the song has rehased in a way that it has an interesting fusion of the original song which sets a perfect mood of romance, along with the interesting innovative touch to classic traditional hits.

Despite being rehashed the songs provide originality and hence have been striking a chord with old and young alike. The new version of the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has been treated differently. As it has been written by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli

Ishq Mitha is crooned by Navraj Hans and Harshdeep Kaur and features original music by Rockak Kohli. It has lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Anil Kapoor who is playing Sonam Kapoor's father in the film is excited to once again recreate the same song in the current film after 25 years. The song is very close to the actor and is one of his all-time favourites.

Check out the song here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga not only promises to bring back the old world charm of romance; but also stays relevant to the current times and reminds you that you need to stop being judgemental about one's 'love interest'

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

Also Read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga Poster: Rethink the way you look at love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates