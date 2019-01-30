Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Anil Kapoor reveals the secret of the movie

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is creating a stir for all the right reasons!

Sonam Kapoor/picture courtesy: Anil Kapoor's Instagram handle

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga cast - Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film. Though the makers of the film didn't make it obvious about the story revolving around homosexuality until now, Anil Kapoor has finally shared the secret on his social media.

Anil Kapoor, who plays the father to Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) shared a new poster of the film with the caption: "It's time to reveal all secrets on 1st of February. Book your tickets for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga now using the Link in bio. #SetLoveFree [sic]"

Ever since the second trailer of the film has hit the web, people can't stop praising how lively the film is! In fact, Bollywood celebrities can't stop going gaga over it on social media.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut and it seems to have garnered a lot of attention. The new trailer shows Sonam Kapoor's fights against her family to be with her love. The film has brought father-daughter Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time.

The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will release on February 1, 2019.

