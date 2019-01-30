Team Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga launches trailer in unique way

bollywood

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga got really creative with their second trailer launch. Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao got inside glass boxes, and here's why

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in glass boxes

Team Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga launched the second trailer of the movie with an unusual activity. At the trailer launch event the lead star cast, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla including the director Shelly Chopra Dhar got inside glass boxes, and all of them looked exactly like statues. This activity was done in order to promote the message of the film--to set love free. The launch activity conveyed the message of acceptance and breaking out of the glass box.

The makers of the film came up with this unique activity with an aim to break the taboo associated with a different kind of love. The glass box concept is a way to break barriers in society, and it instantly grabbed the attention of all after seeing the cast confined in glass boxes.

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of this glass activity along with a trailer announcement on her official Instagram handle. Check out the post here:

Here are Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in their glass boxes:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut and it seems to have garnered a lot of attention. The new trailer shows Sonam Kapoor's fights against her family to be with her love. The film has brought father-daughter Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time.

The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will release on February 1, 2019.

