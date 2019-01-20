Here's why the duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor chose to do Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Ai

bollywood

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unusual and unique script of the film played the big role to bring this duo together.

As the major chord of the film touches upon the issue of the society which needs to be told and has intense bonding between father-daughter this was the biggest reason that drew Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to do the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. Representation of the LGBTQ community on celluloid has been a tedious one and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.

From showing homosexual characters onscreen ridden with stereotypes and used only as fillers, the identity of a gay person has evolved manifold in the Indian film industry and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga breaks all the stereotype with the mainstream story with a pinch of a twist.

A few days earlier, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released the title track and a Punjabi wedding song 'Ishq Mitha' which has garnered immense love from the audiences. The title song of the film is a recreated version of 1942 A Love Story, the Anil Kapoor, and Manisha Koirala musical that ruled 90s India and 'Ishq Mitha' is perfect wedding song of the season.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

