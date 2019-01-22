Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla treat the audience with their magical chemistry after a decade

bollywood

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is extra special for Anil Kapoor because he will be reuniting with his Benaam Badsha co-star after a long gap

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster

Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are all set to reunite on the big screen after more than a decade with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. This film is extra special for Anil Kapoor not only because he will be reuniting with his Benaam Badsha co-star after a long gap also Anil Kapoor is pairing up with Madhuri in their upcoming movie.

Not just the actors but the audience are also excited to witness the two actors sharing the screen again after having entertained the masses with films like Benaam Badsha, Loafer, Jooth bole Kawwa Kaate.

The recently released songs 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga' title track and 'Ishq Mitha' from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga are getting a great response, as the audience is loving it. Despite being rehashed the songs provide originality and hence have been striking a chord with old and young alike.

As the major chord of the film touches upon the issue of the society which needs to be told and has intense bonding between father-daughter this was the biggest reason that drew Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to do the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. Representation of the LGBTQ community on celluloid has been a tedious one and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

