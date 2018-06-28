Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: Sonam and Rajkummar's complex love story

The teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga featuring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been unveiled

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is finally here! The film's name instantly reminds us of the song with the same lyrics from Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story. The teaser begins with the iconic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga featuring Anil Kapoor taking us on a trip down the memory lane back in 1942 where a simple love story had begun. As we experience nostalgia, the second half of the teaser directs us to the modern day 'siyaapa' (hurdles) love story brewing between Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Pyaar tab bhi tha aur pyaar ab bhi hai, lekin ab syaapa ho gaya...

Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter captioning, "Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya?"

Sharing the teaser Juhi Chawla tweeted, "Thoda sa pyaar aur bohot saara syaapa! Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL (sic)"

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa will see Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star back on board post Sanju. The film marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar ,who is backed by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film will also star popular TV actress Madhu Malti as Anil Kapoor's mother and Rajkummar Rao as Sonam Kapoor's love interest.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor's Punjabi kudi look was revealed from the film:

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films, directed by Shelly Chopra is slated to release this year.

