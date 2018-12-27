Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: Unexpected romance between Rajkummar and Sonam

bollywood

The trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out, and it features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. It showcases Sonam's love story

Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla is out now. The trailer begins with Rajkummar Rao narrating the story of a girl he fell in love with, which is played by Sonam Kapoor. It also depicts the most unexpected romance of the year, and the struggle of Sonam Kapoor defining her 'Love Story' to her father and her family.

Watch the trailer here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. They will be playing reel life Father-Daughter in the film. The film not only promises to bring back the old world charm of romance; but also stays relevant to the current times and reminds you that you need to stop being judgemental about one's 'love interest'.

Just before the trailer launch Anil Kapoor himself shared one more poster, where we can see the whole star cast of the film from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor to Juhi Chawla and others. All the characters seem to be in a happy mood in the poster. Anil Kapoor captioned the picture as, "See the love in a new light. Watch the trailer of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga – 2019’s most unexpected romance [sic]."

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

Also Read: