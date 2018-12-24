Anil Kapoor releases poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on his birthday

bollywood

Anil Kapoor on his 62nd birthday released the first look of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, this film is the first collaborative project of Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together

Marking the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday, the team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released a new poster showcasing the purest bond between a father and daughter played by Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla in the film.

Anil Kapoor on his 62nd birthday released the first look of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, this film is the first collaborative project of Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together. Anil Kapoor launched the first poster on his official Twitter handle, "Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor. Trailer releases 27th Dec #LetLoveBe @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @saregamaglobal".

Giving an insight into the film, Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture on her father's birthday where she wrote a heartfelt note for him on her official Instagram handle, "sonamkapoorWhat a day to release the first poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Happy "Birthday Daddy @Anilkapoor! This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond. Trailer releases 27th December. #LetLoveBe @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @FoxStarHindi @vinodchoprafilms @saregama_official".

For the first time, the real-life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor would be coming on screen together, especially as father and daughter. The trailer of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be out soon on 27th December 2018. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is set to release early this year on 1st February 2018. The film is produced and presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra associated with Fox Star Studios and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

