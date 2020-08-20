Ek Villain 2: Will it be John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in a face-off?

There have been lots of reports on Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 ever since it has been announced. The first announcement had an ensemble of John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. However, a few weeks back, it was reported that Kapur is no longer associated with the project.

A source informed the portal, Pinkvilla, "Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller anymore. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2. When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role."

And now, Pinkvilla has reported that the filmmaker has roped in Arjun Kapoor for a face-off with Abraham. It stated, "Reportedly, Aditya Roy Kapur was going to be the other male lead, but owing to creative differences over the script, it didn't work out. So Mohit was looking for someone and roped in Arjun for the same. Unlike the first part, in this instalment, both John and Arjun play villains."

The source added, "There are several confrontation adrenaline pumping action setpieces designed for both John and Arjun and it includes a mammoth fight sequence as well. Arjun is paired opposite Tara in the film, but the plot is such that there might also be an Arjun-Disha love angle as well."

Apart from Ek Villain 2, John Abraham also has some hardcore action dramas like Attack, Mumbai Saga, and Satyameva Jayate 2 coming up. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has Yash Rai Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and a cross-border romance with Rakul Preet Singh lined-up, co-produced by Abraham himself.

