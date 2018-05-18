Eknath Khadse Land-grab Case: Complainant cries foul after ACB gives clean chit to Khadse

Submitting a C Summary report before a special court in Pune, the ACB said the allegations of "misuse of power and position as minister" had not been proved, and hence



Eknath Khadse

Soon after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), investigating the Pune land-grab case involving former minister Eknath Khadse, gave him a clean chit, the complainant has alleged discrepancy in the police report.

Submitting a C Summary report before a special court in Pune, the ACB said the allegations of "misuse of power and position as minister" had not been proved, and hence, there was no evidence to file a charge sheet against the former minister and his family members.

Pune-based realtor Hemant Gawande had lodged a complaint with the Bund Garden police against Khadse, wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, alleging that they had bought a property, which was already acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), for Rs 3.75 crore when the market price was Rs 40 crore.

Gavande held a press conference and said, "ACB admitted that this land was being acquired by the MIDC, and the 7/12 extract also mentioned the same. Khadse should be held responsible for keeping information about revenue department records...

"There is discrepancy in ACB's report, which it has submitted without conducting an in-depth probe."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates