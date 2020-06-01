Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completes nine years

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is one of the most loved shows of Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor that aired nine years ago and is still loved. Ekta Kapoor bought this beautiful concept to life and redefined love in a different way. This show had a lot of learnings. Everyone loved how the show was weaved with its pathbreaking storyline.

The show completed nine years and marking its nine-year anniversary, Sakshi Tanwar who played the character of Priya celebrated it by playing a famous tune on the portable keyboard. She also shared her experience and fond memories from the show and how she was extremely glad to a part of the show. The show had its re-run on ALTBalaji during this lockdown period and the audience loved it.

Producer of this widely-loved show, Ekta Kapoor shared on her social media, "a real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our exit@from star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time !" (sic)

Have a look right here:

In another post the content Czarina shared, "9 years of bade achche lagte hai! So much history to this show ! N so much love! Guess the fingers of the piano player !" (sic):

The show was indeed a huge success and still holds a fan-following!

