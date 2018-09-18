Ekta Kapoor on Is it time to go OTT on OTT? at the Jagran Cinema Summit with Mayank Shekhar

television

Jagran Cinema Summit to close with Mayank ShekharÃ¢ÂÂs discussion with producer Ekta Kapoor

Rapid, multigenerational acceptance of Over-The-Top content is growing in India! As the world of cinema is at a cusp of a revolution, industry stalwarts come together to discuss its future at the Jagran Cinema Summit, to be held at Taj Santacruz, on Friday, 21st September’18. This conference would bring together community partners from across creative industries and examine the most pressing issues facing the industry today.

With a rise in the generation of localized original content, the shrinking size of the screen, Producer Ekta Kapoor will talk about India’s increasing appetite to binge-watch, upcoming competitors and the future of entertainment in India. Film and television producer is plotting a digital future for Balaji Telefilms after the runaway success of ALTBalaji. Creating new content in new formats and bringing viewers from television to digital is the goal!

Mayank Shekhar, an award-winning Film critic, and Festival Director, Jagran Film Festival, will indulge in this futuristic conversation with Producer Kapoor, to discuss: ‘Is it time to go OTT on OTT?’ at the Jagran Cinema Summit on 21st September.

With high profile actors, filmmakers, marketers and distributors sharing their insights on the imminent future of cinema, this exclusive summit will explore new trends and opportunities across all areas of the Indian film industry.

