Parineeti Chopra and Ekta Kapoor indulge in a fun conversation on Twitter

bollywood

Jabariya Jodi created waves online on Monday evening as Parineeti and Ekta Kapoor indulged in a funny conversation on Twitter

Parineeti Chopra and Ekta Kapoor

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and the producer of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, Ekta Kapoor engaged in a fun Twitter conversation after a media house made a goof up taking the leading male star of the film.

Jabariya Jodi which stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles created waves online on Monday evening as Parineeti and Ekta Kapoor indulged in a funny conversation. A leading publication reported that Sidharth Malhotra has walked out of the film. Taking a fun take on the reporting, Parineeti Chopra replied to the news on Twitter, saying, "Oh no so then who is this boy posing as Sidharth on my set? I was just about to shoot a romantic scene with him!! Ekta Kapoor is this a K serial twist I didnt know about? (sic)"

Soon after Parineeti's tweet, producer Ekta Kapoor joined the fun banter saying, "Face change babes!! Wait for wat happens post d freeze !!!!!heehaww"

Face change babes!! Wait for wat happens post d freeze !!!!!heehaww https://t.co/v7LtQiDosf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 17, 2018

Parineeti Chopra replied to Ekta's comment saying, "Damn I should have known I'm working with Balaji !!!".

Adding her trademark television drama to the banter, Ekta Kapoor replied, "Dhadang dhadang dhadangggg".

Dhadang dhadang dhadangggg https://t.co/HPqM8E4I4k — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 17, 2018

Joining the fun conversation Sidharth Malhotra too offered an interesting and hilarious comment saying, "Kahani Kast ki !! twist @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor".

It’s kkkahani kkasttt kayyyyy https://t.co/6ucA6dH0zp — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 17, 2018

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married).

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year

