Ekta Kapoor on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: People feel the show is an eye-opener on marriage

Ekta Kapoor knew she was going against the grain when exploring the idea of finding love outside marriage with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. But, with great risks, come great rewards. The positive response to the third season of the Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli starrer has boosted her confidence to experiment with similar mature subjects.



"The response to the show has reinstated my faith in backing subjects that appeal to the audience. People have told me that the show is an eye-opener when it comes to topics of relationships, love and marriage," states Kapoor.



A still from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

The producer believes that the ALTBalaji series' win lies in its sensitive writing. "The writers have done a splendid job by showcasing the central characters in a balanced light. The show delves into complex emotions, and we have tried to justify each character and his/her actions. With the final episode set to drop on July 1, our social media timeline is flooded with fans sending their desired end to the story," she enthuses.

In an earlier interview to mid-day, Kapoor had revealed that the fourth edition would be loosely based on a Bollywood star wife. Quiz her on the development, and all she is willing to let on is, "We always try to improve our craft as compared to our previous work. The fourth season will be a notch above."

