Ekta Kapoor on motherhood: Took me seven years to take on the responsibility

Ekta Kapoor is a mother to a baby boy, Ravie, who was born through surrogacy. In this interview, she talks about how long it took her to decide to become a mother

Ekta Kapoor with nephew Laksshya and son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a baby boy via surrogacy. This news came three years after little brother Tusshar Kapoor had opted for surrogacy and become a father to a baby boy, who he named Laksshya Kapoor. The producer's baby was born on January 27, and she named him Ravie, after dad Ravi Kapoor.

While she's enjoying motherhood now, becoming a mother was something Ekta Kapoor gave a lot of thought to, for a very long time. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ekta said, "I am a mother today, but let me tell you that I had begun contemplating it seven years ago. It literally took me that long to really take that responsibility."

Opening up about her upcoming show Mentalhood, she further added, "Everybody says that motherhood is perfect, and the day a child is born a mother is also born. The expectations of mummy-hood, more than you, its the other mothers who talk. When we were writing the show, it was giving me jitters. Every time I wrote an episode, it was based on topics like bullying, gender fluidity, good-touch/bad-touch and other craziness. I was shivering, and they all said that thank god you're not a mother. Little did they know that I would be one soon."

Mentalhood is a show about the crazy ride of motherhood. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see Dino Morea and Karisma Kapoor making their digital debuts in the show.

In related news, it was reported that when Tusshar Kapoor had his baby on June 1, 2016, parents Jeetendra and Shobha were a little apprehensive about announcing to the world that he had opted for IVF and surrogacy, as they didn't know how it would be perceived. But Tusshar was happy with the way people accepted and were happy about his news.

In a media statement, Tusshar had said, "I am thrilled to be a father. The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life."

