Ekta Kapoor shares a photo with her 'sons' Ravie and Laksshya

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her newborn child, Ravie Kapoor, and her brother, Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya Kapoor. The trio looks adorable in one frame

Ekta Kapoor with her sons. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ektaravikapoor.

Ekta Kapoor has shared a cute picture on her Instagram account that has got everyone talking. In the picture, one can see new mom, Ekta Kapoor, holding her son Ravie in her arms while nephew Laksshya is busy watching television.

Ekta Kapoor shared the photo and gave a heartwarming caption to it. She wrote: "My boys! Two sons !!! #mysunandmoon [sic]."

In no time, Ekta Kapoor's girl gang including Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, and others dropped cute comments on this picture.

Ekta Kapoor's son was born on January 27 via surrogacy and she issued a statement to announce her happiness. "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," read the statement.

She had further written: "Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

The filmmaker and television producer is extremely fond of her nephew Laksshya and keeps sharing videos and photos of his cute antics on her social media account.

