Ekta Kapoor becomes mother to a baby boy, names him Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy in her life via surrogacy. She named him Ravie Kapoor after her actor-father name Ravi

Ekta Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ektaravikapoor.

It is a celebratory time in the Kapoor house as the country's most successful film and television producer, Ekta Kapoor welcomes home her beautiful newborn baby boy via surrogacy. It is learnt that Ekta Kapoor was extremely keen to carry her own child but that couldn't be possible.

Dr Nandita Palshetkar, who guided Ekta throughout the process throws light on it and shares, "Ekta Kapoor came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI and also multiple cycles of IVF. But we were unsuccessful. Hence we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed 9 months back at our Bloom Ivf centre. Nine months later she had achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday."

The baby boy, who was born on 27th January has been named Ravie Kapoor after Ekta's father's name. It is for the first time that a female celebrity has chosen this route of surrogacy and become a single mom.

Sources close to Ekta reveal, "She was keenly involved in the entire process. She would take constant updates about the mother and baby's health at every stage from the doctor. It was her pure determination to become a mother that made this happen."

A couple of years back, Ekta Kapoor's brother, Tusshar Kapoor also became a father via surrogacy. It is wonderful to see the Kapoor family is growing so beautifully.

An ecstatic Ekta Kapoor shares, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

She further adds, "I would like to thank Dr Nandita Palshetkar under whose constant support and guidance, I was able to fulfil my dream."

