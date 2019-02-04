This picture of Laksshya Kapoor watching over cousin Ravie is too adorable

television

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya takes his big brother duties quite seriously. Look at how he's watching over baby cousin Ravie!

Laksshya Kapoor. Pic/Ekta Kapoor's official Instagram account

Ekta Kapoor became a mother to baby boy Ravie Kapoor on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy. It was a happy day for the Kapoor household, and fans and celebs alike sent Ekta congratulatory messages on social media. Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya, now has a little brother to play with, and he couldn't be happier about it.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of little Laksshya watching over his baby cousin Ravie in his crib. Take a look at the adorable picture here:

Laksshya looks both protective of his little cousin and just a tad bit curious about what the baby is up to. The picture was met with appreciative comments from Ekta's followers who said things like 'So cute and memorable' and 'Awwww #brotherslove'. It indeed shows what a great relationship the two brothers are going to share once they grow up.

Ekta Kapoor is extremely fond of her nephew Laksshya too. She keeps sharing pictures of him with her on social media and has also called him 'the love of her life'. Tusshar Kapoor welcomed Laksshya in his life in 2016, after he opted to have a child via surrogacy. The actor is also very excited about his sister taking the same route and now being a mom to baby Ravie. In related news, Ekta named her baby boy Ravie after her father Ravi Kapoor, aka Jeetendra.

