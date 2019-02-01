Tusshar Kapoor elated on arrival of sister Ekta Kapoor's baby through surrogacy

bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor has expressed his excitement on his sister Ekta Kapoor embracing motherhood

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya and Ekta Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ektaravikapoor

Tusshar Kapoor is super excited upon the arrival of sister-producer Ekta Kapoor's baby. Ekta has now embraced motherhood. The baby boy was born on January 27, 2019 through surrogacy. Tusshar, who has turned an uncle to the baby boy, who they named Ravie can't contain his excitement.

Speaking about it, Tusshar said, "I'm excited to announce the arrival of my nephew, a baby boy named Ravie Kapoor, born last week through IVF and surrogacy. Ekta has been like a mother to my son Laksshya! This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment! God bless Ravie with a life of peace, happiness & good health and my sincere thank you to all of you for the support & for showering our family with so much affection!"

Tusshar Kapoor, too had turned a parent via IVF and surrogacy on June 1, 2016. Parents Jeetendra and Shobha were a little apprehensive about announcing to the world that he had opted for IVF and surrogacy, as they didn't know how it would be perceived. But Tusshar was happy with the way people accepted and were happy about his news.

In a media statement, Tusshar had then said, "I am thrilled to be a father. The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life."

Coming back to Ekta, she wanted to personally carry the baby but couldn't due to some complications. However, under the guidance of Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, she is a parent to Ravie. "Ekta Kapoor came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI and also multiple cycles of IVF. But we were unsuccessful. Hence we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed 9 months back at our Bloom Ivf centre. Nine months later she had achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday," said the doctor.

Also, grandfather Jeetendra spoke to mid-day to express his happiness. He said, "Shobha [Kapoor, wife] and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home." He adds that the family makes daily rounds of the suburban hospital where the baby is currently under supervision. "My family says he [Ravie] looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day. It's tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie — they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies."

Congratulations to the 'complete' family!

