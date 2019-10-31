Ekta Kapoor posts the funniest anniversary wish for her parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife and producer Shobha Kapoor tied the knot on October 31, 1974, and today, one of the most reputed couples of the Hindi film industry completes 45 years of togetherness. Their daughter Ekta Kapoor had the most hilarious take on it. She not only wished them a Happy Anniversary but also stated they shouldn't have got married on the occasion of Halloween. Have a look at her wish on her Instagram account:

Ekta and Shobha Kapoor have been producing movies together since 2001, and still going strong. Jeetendra may not have been doing films for the last 16 years but has already established and consolidated his name in Hindi Cinema as one of the finest dancers and trend-setters. Ekta herself has been hailed as the Queen of the daily soaps, given her historic success on television in the last two decades.

Ekta embraced motherhood earlier this year and gave his son his father's name and named him Ravie Kapoor. Even Tusshar Kapoor became a proud father via surrogacy and named his child Laksshya Kapoor. In an interview with Mid-day in February this year, Jeetendra spoke about the same and said, "Shobha and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home. Our family makes daily rounds of the suburban hospital where the baby is currently under supervision."

He added, "My family says he (Ravie) looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day. It's tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie — they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies."

We wish the couple many more years of togetherness and love!

