Ekta Kapoor posts the funniest anniversary wish for her parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor
As Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, daughter Ekta Kapoor has a rather amusing wish for her parents.
Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife and producer Shobha Kapoor tied the knot on October 31, 1974, and today, one of the most reputed couples of the Hindi film industry completes 45 years of togetherness. Their daughter Ekta Kapoor had the most hilarious take on it. She not only wished them a Happy Anniversary but also stated they shouldn't have got married on the occasion of Halloween. Have a look at her wish on her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
Happie anniversary homies Just wish u guys hadn't married on #Halloween hahahah
Ekta and Shobha Kapoor have been producing movies together since 2001, and still going strong. Jeetendra may not have been doing films for the last 16 years but has already established and consolidated his name in Hindi Cinema as one of the finest dancers and trend-setters. Ekta herself has been hailed as the Queen of the daily soaps, given her historic success on television in the last two decades.
Ekta embraced motherhood earlier this year and gave his son his father's name and named him Ravie Kapoor. Even Tusshar Kapoor became a proud father via surrogacy and named his child Laksshya Kapoor. In an interview with Mid-day in February this year, Jeetendra spoke about the same and said, "Shobha and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home. Our family makes daily rounds of the suburban hospital where the baby is currently under supervision."
He added, "My family says he (Ravie) looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day. It's tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie — they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies."
We wish the couple many more years of togetherness and love!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Veteran star and yesteryear actor Jeetendra was spotted at a temple in Juhu. Given the nation is all set to celebrate Diwali and just celebrated Dhanteras, the actor may have paid a visit to seek blessings, good health and wealth from the almighty. He was dressed in Gold from top to bottom and really pulled the attire off seamlessly.
-
We don't see the actor too often as he has drastically reduced his public appearances. However, it's always a delight to spot him as he's always jovial and in a cheerful mood, even when he's surrounded by a sea of fans and paparazzi. Can all the other actors take a cue from the actor?
-
It has been more than 16 years since we saw him on the celluloid, and his public appearances are the only means for his well-wishers and fans to see once a Superstar. Just like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, we wish he begins to play character roles and we are sure he would shine in those roles too.
-
Giving him company was his daughter, Ekta Kapoor. Unlike the star, she was seen in a rather casual avatar. Also, after a long time, we spotted her sans make-up and we have to confess, looked quite pretty.
-
Kapoor has long back bid adieu to the letter K and now produces movies and daily soaps with almost all the other letters of the alphabet. She recently produced the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi and has a lot of other films coming up in the future too, the latest one being a comedy with Disha Patani, which was announced a few days ago on social media.
-
Her work may have met with polarizing reactions, it cannot be denied she changed the face of Indian television with her daily soaps and also revolutionized the genre of melodramatic serials. If Shah Rukh Khan was rechristened as the King of Bollywood, Kapoor was given the title of the Queen of Daily Soaps. The kind of success she has seen isn't merely a stroke of luck, it goes way beyond.
Veteran star and yesteryear actor Jeetendra was spotted at a temple in Juhu, Mumbai, with daughter Ekta Kapoor on the occasion of Diwali. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary win Nach Baliye 9?