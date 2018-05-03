Ekta Kapoor to remake Game of Thrones?

Television czarina, Ekta Kapoor is all set to give the Indian audience a glimpse into the world of Game of Thrones show, in a web series format



Still from Game of Thrones

While Ekta Kapoor is all set to adapt the Bollywood star-studded family affair, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in a television show format, there is another remake that will make fans drool. World's most-watched show, Game of Thrones is getting a Hindi remake, spearheaded by Ekta for her web channel Alt Balaji.

Whether the plot would remain the same or there would be any twists, is something that the audience will get to know once the show starts streaming. Talking on the same lines, a source informed TellyChakkar, "Though not an official adaption, the project will have the feel and look of the medieval drama."

The source also revealed that the episodes will have a heavy dose of sex and if everything goes as per their plan, the audience will be treated to the Indian world of Game of Thrones by the end of May.

Game of Thrones is an adventure-drama. The series will enter the concluding season in 2019. The show is undoubtedly, followed by a zillion of people, worldwide.

