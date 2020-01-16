Ekta Kapoor to share her son Ravie's first picture on his first birthday on January 26

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turns one on January 26. Though we have seen glimpses of the toddler on social media, as a birthday gift she will share the first picture of her son. Yesterday, brother Tusshar posted a snapshot of his tot Laksshay with Jeetendra and Ravie.

Talking about this pic, Kapoor wrote- Can't wait to share a pic of this munchkin! Cutie... pudding!

Take a look right here:

Well, as stated above, since the toddler is celebrating his first birthday on January 26, that day to share his first picture on social media seems an absolutely apt idea. It seems Bollywood is all set to welcome another social sensation after AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Ekta became a proud mother via surrogacy, just like how her brother embraced fatherhood.

In case you missed it, she wrote a heartfelt note on her Twitter last year, announcing the news, have a look right here:

Pls send ur love and blessings for lil Ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI pic.twitter.com/3SnL8iMsv2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 31, 2019

Very soon, we'll see him waving to the paparazzi and playing with his family on Instagram videos. We are excited to see his first picture. Are you too?

