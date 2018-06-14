Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 sets Indian television's new milestone

The TV show has garnered an astounding number breaking records after almost 1.5-2 years. The success of Naagin 3 has helped the channel to regain the number one spot

Naagin 3 poster. Picture courtesy Balaji Telefilm's Twitter account

After the beaming success of Veere Di Wedding, Content Czarina is back to ruling the small screen with her super-hit TV Series Naagin. The third season of Naagin launched recently and has already taken the Television industry by storm. With the whopping TRP of 4.2 to 4.5 Naagin 3 is setting new milestones. Sharing the same, Ekta Kapoor's production house took to Twitter to share, "With an opening TRP of 4.2 and 4.5 Naagin3 sets a new milestone. Congratulations team". Elated with the phenomenal response to the show, Ekta Kapoor replied, " Naagin3 gets 4.5 TRP. Fabbbbb".

The TV show has garnered an astounding number breaking records after almost 1.5-2 years. The success of Naagin 3 has helped the channel to regain the number one spot. Ekta Kapoor is currently in Russia attending the World Cup. he film and TV producer had been working round the clock for her current and upcoming projects before she left.

Hailed as the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor has changed the face of Indian TV. The producer is however back to her home ground as she scores big on the small screen with the return of the super-hit series Naagin.

Striding high on the success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming film Mental HaiKya, the new shows coming up on TV also her upcoming digital shows Dil Hi Toh Hai and Hum.

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding's Sequel On Cards

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates