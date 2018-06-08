Veere Di Wedding's sequel on cards

Encouraged by Veere Di Wedding's success, producers considering sequel to Kareena Kapoor - Sonam Kapoor starrer

In an industry where women-centric films are more the exception than the rule, Veere Di Wedding has set the cash registers ringing since it hit theatres last week. Headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film crossed the R50-crore mark within six days of its release. A day after producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor celebrated the film's success with an intimate dinner, buzz suggests that the duo is considering following it up with a sequel.

A production insider told mid-day, "Ekta and Rhea may come from different schools of cinema, but have always aimed to make films that are distinctive, and become a talking point. With the success of Veere Di Wedding, several people from the industry have been encouraging them to work on a sequel since the film's concept and characters received so much love from the audience. At the dinner, the two had a discussion about the story lending itself to a franchise."



While the recent release saw the three friends coming together for Kareena's character, Kalindi's wedding, the second instalment is likely to depict the four protagonists' journey a few years hence.

The insider adds, "The story will require at least a year's work. Once that has been finalised, they will look at getting bulk dates from the four actors. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are keen to start working on the second part." The film's spokesperson confirmed the news saying, "With the movie faring well, a sequel is being discussed. But it's too premature to talk about it."

