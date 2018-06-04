Veere Di Wedding box office: Big shout-out to viewers for success, says Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude as woman-centric Veere Di Wedding hits Rs 23 crore after first two days



Still from Veere Di Wedding

Attribute it to her commendable weight-loss journey or simply to the charm she brings on screen, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has successfully drawn viewers to cinema halls to watch her comeback venture, Veere Di Wedding. Setting the box-office cash registers ringing till it hit Rs 10.7 crore on day one of its release, the feat earned the film a place among the top five biggest openers of the year, alongside mammoth productions like Padmaavat and Baaghi 2.

Saturday's earnings of Rs 12.25 crore took the film's collection to Rs 22.95 crore over two days. Evidently delighted, producer Ekta Kapoor points out that both, men and women turned up in abundance to celebrate this women-centric comedy. "I'm overwhelmed with the response. We were hoping to see a solid number, but [earning] Rs 10.70 crore on day one is a [feat that's] unbelievable. I am happy to see that it has done well. We hoped it would break the glass ceiling and it did. We received support from women and men. Here's a big shout-out to them."



Ekta Kapoor

Co-producer Rhea Kapoor mirrors her emotion when she says that her hard work has finally paid off. "The film was a challenge to make, but was worth every minute of our effort. This feels right, because, as women, we need to know that we are not alone [in wanting to celebrate our stories]. Also, we are good at laughing at ourselves too."



Rhea Kapoor

Trade analyst Amod Mehra says women and the younger crop of viewers have particularly come out to support Veere Di Wedding. "It has also chiefly worked in multiplexes, and could have fared better had it worked in single screens also. Yet, I am sure that Sunday's collection will be bigger. The three day collection should stand at around Rs 35 crore."

