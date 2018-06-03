Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhasker reacts to being trolled for masturbation scene

On one hand, where Swara Bhasker is being applauded for her performance in Veere Di Wedding, there are a few, who are criticising her for performing a masturbation scene in the film



Swara Bhasker

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania hit the 70 mm this Friday, and has been garnering mixed reviews. However, the film stands out as the third highest Bollywood grosser on an opening weekend in 2018.

It's a female-centric film with four ladies in the lead and their promotional strategy is based on the fact that it is not a chick-flick. The coming-of-age drama portrays these women openly discussing their sexual desires, lives with friends and usage of cuss words while talking. Apart from this, Veere Di Wedding also has a masturbation scene enacted by Swara Bhasker, who has essayed a very bold role throughout.

However, there are a few cinema-goers, who couldn't fathom the fact that the film could have such a scene.

A user brutally criticised Swara Bhasker for enacting the masturbation scene and wrote, "Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeerDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when the masturbation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theatre my grandmother said: "I'm Hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeerDiWedding (sic)."

Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said " I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding — ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ ãÂÂÂÂÂ ¤ (@firkiii) June 1, 2018

Earlier, the cast of Veere Di Wedding had raised their concerns for the Kathua and Unnao gang-rape victim by holding placards, which read, "I am Hindustan. I am ashamed (sic)." Therefore the reference.

The above tweet got re-tweeted by several of them, thus creating a question of why would one take their grandmother along to watch the film, especially when the promo of the film gave a whisk of the film having adult content.

Another user bashed the troll and wrote, "For some weird reasons, people who can't spell 'Masturbation' are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara (sic)."

For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/CAB1ab5b4O — Joy (@Joydas) June 2, 2018



This wasn't it. One of the most epic responses to it was this, "For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film (sic)."

For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film. pic.twitter.com/VCn1wroHlf — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2018

Well, last but not the least, it was Swara Bhasker herself, who did not pay heed to these criticisms and shut them up with a savage response. "Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets!!!!"

ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018



With a mixture of heaps of praises and unabashed public review, Veere Di Wedding has raked in Rs 22 crore at the Box Office.

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding Movie Review - Hits The Behen-G Spot!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates