Elderly Chennai couple, who fought robbers, get bravery awards

national

Palaniswami awarded the couple -- P. Shanmugavelu and his wife Senthamarai -- with Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold medals for their exemplary act of bravery in chasing away two robbers who had attacked them with machetes at their home

CM E Palaniswami presented special bravery award to an elderly couple - S Shanmugavel and Senthamarai, during Independence Day function. Pic/ANI

Chennai: On the occasion of Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday presented special bravery award to an elderly couple from Tirunelveli district, who recently fought armed robbers with plastic chairs and slippers.

The couple P. Shanmugavelu and his wife Senthamarai were awarded Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold medals for their exemplary act of bravery in chasing away two robbers who had attacked them with machetes at their home. Their act of bravery was recorded in a CCTV camera.

Tamil Nadu: CM E Palaniswami presented special bravery award to an elderly couple - S Shanmugavel & Senthamarai, during Independence Day function. They had fought off 2 armed robbers who barged into their house's entrance&tried to strangle the man,in Tirunelveli on Aug 11. (15.8) pic.twitter.com/xe5755Z67b — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

As per the footage in the CCTV, an armed robber first tried to strangulate Shanmugavelu. While he was trying to free himself, Senthamarai, who was inside the house, came out and started attacking the assailants by hurling stools, chairs at them. Meanwhile, Shanmugavelu freed himself and also started attacking the robbers. Seeing the couple fighting bravely, the two robbers ran away.

The Chief Minister also named ISRO Chairman K. Sivan as the recipient of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award. Sivan will receive the award at a later date as he was not present on Thursday. The award is for contribution to scientific development, students welfare and humanities. The Kalpana Chawla award for courage was presented to P. Ramyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Fisheries, Cuddalore. The award consists of Rs 5 lakh cash and a medal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates